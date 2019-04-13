Severe weather, tornado threats upgraded ahead of Saturday storms

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A First Alert Action Day remains in place for Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has raised the risk level for the local area.
The NW corner of the WAFB viewing area is now under a Moderate Risk (4 out of 5) while the remainder of the WAFB viewing area is now under an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5).
We expect the worst of the weather to arrive by late afternoon into the evening between 5 - 11 p.m.
The WAFB First Alert Storm Team expects the local area to be under a Tornado Watch by late afternoon into the evening. Remember that a Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for the possible development of tornadoes. It remains to be seen whether warnings will be issued, but at this time it appears multiple warnings will be likely as well.
All modes of severe weather remain possible. The most likely:
- Damaging Wind of 60-70 mph
- Strong damaging tornadoes up to EF3 strength
- Quarter to golf-ball-sized hail
Here are a few things you can do to prepare:
- Make sure to have a way to receive severe weather warning alerts either by a weather radio or smart device with the free WAFB First Alert Weather App.
- People that live in mobile homes should attempt to find sturdier structures to seek shelter in today.
- Secure any loose items in your yard to prevent flying debris.
- Park your vehicles under a carport or garage to prevent hail damage.
- Make sure to know your tornado safe space (interior most portion of your home with no windows; usually a bathroom or closet) and make sure your children know where to go as well.
- Have flashlights easily accessible in case power goes out, and also keep a battery charge on your smart phone.
Saturday is expected to be a windy day with sustained winds of 15-25 mph and gusts of 35 mph possible. This alone could cause small tree limbs to snap creating power outages before storms even arrive. The severe weather threat will come to an end once a cold front pushes through the area late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
The remainder of the weekend will be gorgeous.
Temperatures will start out cool and most will stay in the mid 60°s for afternoon highs Sunday. Skies will gradually clear through the day. Winds will stay breezy for at least the first half of Sunday.
It will be chilly for the morning bus stop as temperatures dip into the mid 40°s Monday morning. A warming trend will begin by Monday afternoon and continue until our next cold front arrives Thursday.
The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting another threat for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms appear most likely Thursday as the front pushes through the area.
The front will move through quick enough to leave a nice Good Friday forecast and the nice weather looks to last through Easter Sunday.
