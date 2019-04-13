No. 7 LSU softball falls to No. 23 Kentucky in Game 1

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 7 LSU dropped the first game of the weekend series to No. 23 Kentucky at Tiger Park Friday evening.
The Tigers (34-9, 11-5 SEC) fell 3-2 to the Wildcats (26-15, 9-7 SEC).
Maribeth Gorsuch started in the circle for LSU and suffered her first loss of the season. She allowed three runs on three hits and struck out three batters in 4.1 innings, but she also had six walks. She is now 10-1 this year.
Kentucky got on the board first. The Wildcats scored two runs in the the top of the second, one of those on a fielding error by left fielder Savannah Stewart.
The Tigers roared back in the bottom of the third inning. A groundout to second by Elyse Thornhill plated Stewart. Then, Shelbi Sunseri reached first on a fielder’s choice and Aliyah Andrews slid safely into home to tie it 2-2.
In the top of the fifth, with one out and two on, Kentucky hit a single up the middle to score the game winning run.
The teams will face off again Saturday at 1 p.m.
