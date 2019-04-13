No. 8 LSU beats Missouri in slugfest that goes extra innings

Zack Hess started the game for LSU, but left with an injury after facing just two batters. He was replaced by Ma’Khail Hilliard, who allowed six runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings of work. He struck out five batters and walked three others. Todd Peterson got the win and improved to 3-2 on the season. Devin Fontenot picked up his third save of the year.