No. 8 LSU beats Missouri in slugfest that goes extra innings

COLUMBIA, MO (WAFB) - No. 8 LSU came out on top of a slugfest against Missouri in the first game of a weekend series in Columbia, MO.
LSU pulled out the 12-11 win over Missouri in 10 innings.
Zack Hess started the game for LSU, but left with an injury after facing just two batters. He was replaced by Ma’Khail Hilliard, who allowed six runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings of work. He struck out five batters and walked three others. Todd Peterson got the win and improved to 3-2 on the season. Devin Fontenot picked up his third save of the year.
LSU jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but saw that evaporate as Missouri put up six runs in the bottom of the inning. Two of Missouri’s runs came on wild pitches.
