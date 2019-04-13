No. 8 LSU baseball drops Game 2 to Missouri

COLUMBIA, MO (WAFB) - No. 8 LSU fell in the second game of the weekend series against Missouri in Columbia.
LSU (24-12, 9-5 SEC) suffered the 4-1 loss Saturday to Missouri (24-12-1, 6-7-1 SEC).
Cole Henry started on the mound for LSU. He gave up three runs on five hits in 6.1 innings of work. He struck out five batters and walked two. Henry dropped to 3-2 on the season with the loss.
In the bottom of the second, Missouri scored on a double to left field to go up 1-0.
In the fifth inning, a bases-loaded walk with one out gave Missouri a 2-0 lead.
LSU scored its only run of the game in the top of the seventh inning on a ground out by Brock Mathis that plated Hal Hughes.
Missouri notched two more runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the 4-1 lead.
The rubber match is scheduled for Sunday at noon.
