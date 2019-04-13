Mother, daughter killed in Brownsfield house fire

BROWNSFIELD, LA (WAFB) - A mother and her daughter were killed in an overnight house fire, a spokesman for the Brownsfield Fire Department says.
The fire broke out overnight in the 5000 block of Baker Boulevard on Saturday, April 13.
According to officials, the husband came home from working a night shift and called 911.
The Brownsfield Fire Department responded at 6:28 a.m. They say the fire was already out on arrival.
The investigation is ongoing, but officials believe the source of the fire was an unattended pot on the stove.
According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, the damage was limited to the unit where the fire occurred.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.