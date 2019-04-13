Georgetown students vote to create “reconciliation” fund for Louisiana slave descendants

(WAFB) - Georgetown University students voted Thursday to essentially raise their tuition by $27 each semester to create a “reconciliation fund” for the descendants of slaves that Jesuit priests sold in 1838 to help construct the school.
Many of those descendants, who call themselves the “GU272,” live in southern Louisiana.
The vote is nonbinding, which means the university would have to approve and institute the fee increase itself. The fund could be used to pay for things like scholarships, school supplies, and K-12 education for the descendants, according to the student advocacy group behind the referendum.
Nearly two-thirds of voting students approved the measure in an election with “record turnout” of nearly 58 percent, according to the school’s student government association.
“With this strong indication from our students, I will engage key leaders in our Georgetown, Descendant, and Jesuit communities and our faculty, board, and student leadership to chart a path forward,” Georgetown president John DeGioia said in a statement Friday.
If the fee is instituted, it could be among the first slavery reparation payments in American history.
“Students have always been activists in moving society forward in pursuit of better solutions for our problems,” GU272 Descendants Association president Cheryllyn Branche said in a statement. “We see this as a valuable part of a much greater response to atonement and restitution for this nation’s history of slavery.”
