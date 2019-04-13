Devin White signs autographs, takes pictures with fans

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - There was a line wrapped around the building Saturday afternoon at Tiger Bait Sports Collectibles for a chance to see one of the greatest players in LSU football history.
Linebacker Devin White signed autographs and took pictures with fans, as the 2019 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away.
Many projections have White going to the Tampa Bay Bucaneers with the No. 5 overall pick in the draft. White said he isn’t nervous.
“Nah; I believe in a higher power,” said White. “I believe he has a plan for me. I know the plan is already written. And I know he has a great plan for me. And I’m just thankful. I don’t get nervous about nothing. I feel like I handled the business I needed to handle to put myself in this position. And now, it’s time for the world to see what God has in store for me for the next four to five years, see what kind of great organization I’ll be playing for, giving my all to.”
The NFL Draft starts April 25.
