City Pork to relocate from location near I-10 Perkins Overpass area

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - City Pork is moving out of its location close to the I-10 overpass in about a week.
Stephen Hightower, managing partner of City Group Hospitality, made the announcement Friday through City Pork’s Facebook account.
City Pork has been at its Hollydale Avenue location for five years, and it’s last day before the move is April 20.
Hightower said the uncertainty surrounding the Perkins Overpass area and the timing of having to sign a new long-term lease were the main reasons for the relocation.
“The last five years have been so instrumental to the growth of City Pork allowing City Group Hospitality to evolve into the City Pork on Jefferson, City Pork at LSU & City Pork on Government St as well as new concepts City Slice Pints & Pizza & Rouj Creole,” Hightower wrote in the post.
City Pork didn’t release the address of its new location. City Pork has a location on Jefferson Highway, Government Street and a satellite location in LSU’s design building.
