20 years of ‘I Want It That Way’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - ‘You are my fire...’
On April 12, 1999, world renowned boy band the Backstreet Boys dropped their iconic song ‘I Want It That Way’ at 10 a.m. and the music game changed forever.
It doesn’t really matter your age or where you’re from, but when you hear “tell me why?” you can immediately finish the chorus.
This was the lead single off their third studio album ‘Millennium’. ‘I Want It That Way’ peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100. The music video for the lead song was shot in LAX and was directed by Wayne Isham. The music video would then go on to win the 1999 Viewer’s Choice award at the VMA’s.
Do you feel old yet?
