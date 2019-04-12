WANTED: Baton Rouge teacher accused of molesting two students

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Authorities have issued an arrest for a teacher in Baton Rouge accused of molesting and choking two students at a private school.
Brandon Roland Seal is wanted for charges of child molestation and simple battery, according to his arrest warrant obtained from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
The arrest warrant states authorities on April 1, 2019, responded to Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School about a report of sexual assault. Two female 16-year-old students told the officer that Seals had been making sexual comments to them. High school officials said in a statement Friday that Seals has been terminated from his position.
One of those students said Seals told both 16-year-olds that their bodies were “fine.” The student also said Seals told the girls he hoped to have sexual intercourse with them once they turned 18. The same 16-year-old said Seals would ask her if she was sexually active.
The other 16-year-old student told the officer in an interview that when she was in ninth-grade, Seals hugged her from behind. She said Seals made a sexual comment to her during that hug. In a separate incident, Seals allegedly choked both students and stopped when two other students came to their aid, according to the second 16-year-old victim.
Documents state the officer spoke to those students who said they intervened during the choking incident.
The officer also interviewed one of Seal’s coworkers, who said he witnessed Seals “bear-hugging” one of the students from behind. The coworker said he also saw Seals pressing his pelvic region against the student’s behind.
The high school provided a statement Friday in light of Seal’s arrest warrant:
“When this troubling information was first reported to school administration by a member of our staff, we immediately notified law enforcement. The employment of the faculty member in question has been terminated. We are committed to the highest levels of safety and security of our students, faculty and staff. Our parents and families entrust their children to us, and maintaining that trust is of utmost importance. Cristo Rey Baton Rouge is fully cooperating with law enforcement. Because this matter is subject to an ongoing criminal investigation, we are not able to provide additional information.”
On April 9, the officer contacted Seals who initially agreed to come in for an investigative interview. However, Seals’ attorney told the officer that Seals was unavailable.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.