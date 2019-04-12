12th Annual Fest For Life cancer screenings event to be held at new location

Information provided by Mary Bird Perkins - Our Lady Of The Lake Cancer Center
Join us at 4th Street and North Street on April 13 for Fest for Life!
Attendees are able to take charge of their health by participating in this free community event.
Fest for Life includes cancer screenings for five different types of cancer, including breast, prostate, colorectal, skin and oral cancer, blood pressure and glucose checks.
In addition to health screenings, the event will include music, free t-shirts while supplies last, fun activities for children and adults, and the chance to win prizes.
Street parking is available downtown and the Galvez parking garage will be open until 3:00 p.m.
Tonja McMillian, breast cancer survivor, will once again be our honorary chair of Fest for Life. Learn more about the event and Tonja’s story on our blog post.
For more information about the event, CLICK HERE.
