40 residents displaced after apartment complex fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Up to 40 residents are displaced after a fire tour through and damaged apartment units in Baton Rouge.
Firefighters say it’s going to be a long process to put out an apartment fire that has already damaged up to 18 apartment units.
On Thursday afternoon, firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are battling flames at a complex fire near Belaire High School. The fire was reported at 1837 La Annie, which is located near Tams and S. Choctaw drives.
BRFD Chief Public Information Officer Curt Monte said the fire has already destroyed six first-floors units and six second floor-units. Monte said the fire started on the second floor of one of the apartment buildings.
Investigators are still determining a cause of the fire and do not suspect foul play.
Displaced residents will likely be placed in a shelter while up to 40 firefighters continue to put out hot spots.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
