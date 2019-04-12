3 men make final cut for 2019 Saintsations roster

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 32 people, including three men, made the cut to become 2019 Saintsations.
The Saints on Friday posted pictures of the squad on the Saints website.
The 32 members are from across the country and include three men.
Jesse Hernandez from Eunice, La. made the squad for the second time after making it through last year.
Dante’ from Vicksburg, Mississippi and Dylan from Erath, La. also made the team.
Other squad members hail from Missouri, North Carolina, and California among other states.
