Man arrested in connection to construction site thefts in Erwinville area

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Parish authorities said a suspect has been arrested in connection to thefts at a construction site in the Erwinville area. Authorities have yet to release the suspect’s name.
On Friday, the West Baton Rouge Parish released surveillance images of a man at the construction site. Authorities said the man was responsible for several thefts at the construction site.
