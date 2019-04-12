Lafayette Diocese names clergy members credibly accused of sexual abuse

Year born: 1943 Year ordained: 1971 Assignments – Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette Sts. Peter and Paul, Scott St. Martin De Porres, Scott Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette St. Joseph, Evangeline and St. Jules, Petit Mamou St. John, Mermentau and St. Margaret, Estherwood Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Church Point St. Anthony of Padua, Krotz Springs St.Joseph, Patterson St. Jules, Franklin Sacred Heart of Jesus, Baldwin Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Franklin Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia St. Leo the Great, Lafayette St. Peter, MorrowStatus: removed, 2018; convicted 2019