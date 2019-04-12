Lafayette Diocese names clergy members credibly accused of sexual abuse

LAFAYETTE, LA (WAFB) - The Diocese of Lafayette released a list of clergy members credibly accused of sexual abuse on Friday, April 12, weeks after several dioceses in Louisiana named accused clergy members.
The Lafayette Diocese is the last diocese in Louisiana to released their list of accused clergy.
Priests facing credible accusations:
Alexander, Joseph
Year born: 1933 Year ordained: 1973 Assignments – St. Mark Priory, Union, Kentucky Our Lady of Wisdom, Lafayette Holy Rosary Institute, Lafayette St. Thomas More High School, Lafayette St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice Status: removed, 2002
Arceneaux. Jules
Year born: 1953 Year ordained: 1990 Assignments – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Church Point St. Thomas More, Eunice St. Joseph, Rayne St. Francis Regis and St. Catherine, Arnaudville Status: removed, 2004
Arul, Susai
Year born: 1928 Year ordained: 1957 Assignments – Sacred Heart of Jesus, Ville Platte; St. Catherine, Leonville; St. Jules, Prairie Laurent; St. Leo the Great, LafayetteStatus: resigned, 1988; deceased, 2002
Begnaud, Stanley
Year born: 1921 Year ordained: 1958 Assignments – St. Peter the Apostle, Gueydan; St. Joseph, Rayne; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia; St. Stephen, Berwick; Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette; Our Lady of Mercy, Opelousas; St. Margaret of Scotland, Lake Charles; St. Edward, Richard; and St. Thomas, Savoy; Sts. Peter and Paul, Scott; St. Leo IV, Roberts Cove Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, LafayetteStatus: retired, 1982; deceased, 1985
Benedict, Michael
Year born: 1915 Year ordained: 1943 Assignments – Immaculate Conception, Lake Charles; St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville; Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette; Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette; Sacred Heart of Jesus, Oakdale; St. Margaret of Scotland, Lake Charles; St. Peter, New Iberia; Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mire; Most Holy Sacrament Convent, LafayetteStatus: retired, 1979; deceased, 1998
Broussard, David
Year born: 1966 Year ordained: 1993 Assignments – St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville; Our Lady of Mercy, Opelousas; St. Joseph, lota; and St. Michael, Egan; Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Kaplan; St. Joseph, Evangeline; and St. Jules, Petit Mamou; St. Bernard, Breaux Bridge.Status; removed, 2016; pleaded guilty in 2018; incarcerated
Chachere, J. Richard
Year born: 1940 Year ordained: 1965 Assignments – Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles; St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville; St. Anne, Youngsville.Status: resigned, 1978; deceased, 2012
Coupar, David Anderson
Year born: 1952 Year ordained: 1980 Assignments – Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia; St. Therese of the Child Jesus, Abbeville; St. Leo the Great, Leonville; St. Anthony of Padua, Krotz Springs; Our Lady of Victory, Loreauville; Catholic High, New Iberia; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Leroy .Status: resigned, 1994
de Launay, Herbert
Year born: 1948 Year ordained: 1975 Assignments – Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Kaplan; Our Lady Queen of All Saints, Ville Platte; Our Lady of Sacred Heart, Church Point; St. John the Baptist, Lyons Point American Legion Hospital, Crowley St. Ann, Mamou Our Lady of Holy Rosary, Kaplan St. Andrew, Plaisance St. Peter, Carencro Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia St. Bernadette, Bayou Vista Status: removed, 1999
deLeeuw, John
Year born: 1918 Year ordained: 1944 Assignments –St. Martin de Tours, St. Martinville, St. Genevieve, Lafayette St. Jules, Lafayette Charity Hospital, Lafayette St. Eugene, Grand Chenier St. Leo the Great, LafayetteStatus: retired, 1986; removed, 2011; deceased, 2015
Desjardins, Michael
Year born: 1950Year ordained: 1976 Assignments – Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette St. Landry, Opelousas St. Mary, Port Barre Sts. Peter and Paul, Scott St. Martin de Porres, Scott St. Bridget, Lawtell St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice Status: resigned, 1992
Engbers, John Anthony
Year born: 1922 Year ordained: 1949 Assignments –St. Peter, New Iberia Immaculate Conception, Lake Charles Our Lady of the Lake, Lake Arthur St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice St. Helena, Louisa St. Peter the Apostle, Gueydan St. John the Evangelist, Mermentau Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Leroy Status: deceased, 1989
Fontenot, Ronald Lane
Year born: 1946 Year ordained: 1975 Assignments – St. Peter the Apostle, Gueydan Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia Our Lady of Mercy, Opelousas Sacred Heart of Jesus, Baldwin Our Lady of Fatima, LafayetteStatus: removed, 1984; resigned, 1984; deceased, 2014
Gauthe, Gilbert John
Year born: 1945 Year ordained: 1971 Assignments – St. Michael the Archangel, Crowley Sacred Heart of Jesus, Broussard Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville St. John, Henry Status: removed, 1983; resigned, 1983; convicted, 1985
Gilbert, Aldeo Fernand
Year born: 1917 Year ordained: 1943 Assignments – St. Michael the Archangel, Crowley Sacred Heart of Jesus, Ville Platte St. Therese of the Child Jesus, Abbeville Status: resigned, 1968; deceased, 2007
Guidry, Michael
Year born: 1943 Year ordained: 1971 Assignments – Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette Sts. Peter and Paul, Scott St. Martin De Porres, Scott Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette St. Joseph, Evangeline and St. Jules, Petit Mamou St. John, Mermentau and St. Margaret, Estherwood Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Church Point St. Anthony of Padua, Krotz Springs St.Joseph, Patterson St. Jules, Franklin Sacred Heart of Jesus, Baldwin Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Franklin Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia St. Leo the Great, Lafayette St. Peter, MorrowStatus: removed, 2018; convicted 2019
Hebert, Lloyd
Year born: 1928 Year ordained: 1957 Assignments – St. Margaret of Scotland, Lake Charles St. Peter the Apostle, Gueydan St. Peter, New Iberia St. Mary of the Lake, Big Lake Our Lady Queen of Angels, Opelousas Status: removed, 1985; deceased, 2004
Herpin, Michael
Year born: 1941 Year ordained: 1966 Assignments – St. Raphael, Iowa St. Landry, Opelousas Immaculate Conception, Lake Charles Our Lady Help of Christians, Jennings St. Paul, Elton St. Joseph, Elton Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Iberia Sacred Heart of Jesus, Broussard Our Lady of Mercy, Henderson St. Joseph, MiltonStatus: removed, 2002
Larriviere, Marshall
Year born: 1937 Year ordained: 1963 Assignments – St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville Leave – Studies for Deaf Chaplaincy Leave – Chaplain in U.S. Armed Services Status: removed, 1994; deceased, 2014
Limoges, RobertYear born: 1930 Year ordained: 1979 Assignments – St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice Our Lady of Victory, Loreauville Status: leave, 1984; removed, 1984
Potier, Keith Anthony
Year born: 1947 Year ordained: 1973 Assignments – St. Therese of the Child Jesus, Abbeville Our Lady of Holy Rosary, Kaplan Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles Our Lady of Victory, Loreauville Status: resigned, 1981; deceased, 2009
Primeaux, David
Year born: 1950 Year ordained: 1975 Assignments – Sts. Peter and Paul, Scott Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette Immaculata Seminary, Lafayette Chancery, Lafayette Sacred Heart of Jesus, Broussard Our Lady of Wisdom, Lafayette St. Joseph, MiltonStatus: removed, 1985; resigned, 1985; deceased, 2012
Pullman, Valerie
Year born: 1940 Year ordained: 1965 Assignments – Our Lady of the Lake, Lake Arthur St. Joseph, Elton Our Lady Queen of Peace, Lafayette Our Lady of the Assumption, Carencro St. Martin de Porres, Scott Lake Charles Diocese Status: removed, 1987; resigned, 1987; deceased, 2017
Quick, Harry
Year born: 1929 Year ordained: 1962 Assignments – St. Henry, Lake Charles Our Lady Help of Christians, Jennings St. Joseph, Evangeline St. Thomas More, Eunice St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Duson Charity Hospital, LafayetteStatus: removed, 1983; resigned, 1983; deceased, 1994
Rieboldt, Richard
Year born: 1945 Year ordained: 1975 Assignments – Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Lafayette Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette St. Bernard, Breaux Bridge St. Michael the Archangel, Crowley St. Jules, Lafayette St. John the Baptist, Lyons Point Status: resigned, 1985; removed 1989
Robichaux, Robie
Year born: 1950 Year ordained: 1976 Assignments – St. Peter, New Iberia St. Therese of the Child Jesus, Abbeville St. Genevieve, Lafayette St. Peter, New Iberia St. Joseph, lota St. Jules, Petit Mamou Sacred Heart of Jesus, Broussard St. Edmond, Lafayette St. Patrick, Lafayette St. Mary Mother of the Church, Lafayette St. Leo the Great, LafayetteStatus: removed, 2018
Simoneaux, Jody
Year born: 1955 Year ordained: 1982 Assignments – St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice St. Anne, Youngsville St. Genevieve, Lafayette St. John the Evangelist, Jeanerette Status: removed, 2018
Smit, Gerard
Year born: 1924 Year ordained: 1950 Assignments – St. Joseph, Iota Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles St. Anne, Youngsville Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Bosco (Mire) Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Chataignier Our Lady of Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles St. John Berchmans, Cankton Our Lady of the Lake, Lake Arthur St. Raphael, IowaStatus: retired, 1986; removed 2002
Toussaint, Jean
Year born: 1910 Year ordained: 1934 Assignments – St. Julien Chapel, Chataignier St. Joseph, Ville Platte and Little Flower, Pins Clairs St. Mary, Port Barre Holy Trinity, Washington Status: deceased, 1977
Van Hal, Adrian Walter
Year born: 1912 Year ordained: 1937 Assignments – St. Genevieve, Lafayette Lake Arthur Evangeline Cameron (Creole?) St. John the Evangelist, Melville Chaplain, U.S. Army St. John the Evangelist, Jeanerette Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles Our Lady of Mercy, Opelousas Status: deceased, 1970
Van Merrianboer, Cornelius
Year born: 1898 Year ordained: 1924 Assignments – Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Lake Charles Sacred Heart of Jesus, Creole St. John the Evangelist, Mermentau Status: resigned, 1933; deceased, 1960
Veilleux, Rosaire
Year born: 1930 Year ordained: 1958 Assignments – St. Anne, Youngsville Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Church Point St. Peter, Carencro St. Genevieve, Lafayette St. John Vianney, Bell City Status: resigned, 1973; deceased, 1986
Zaunbrecher, Charles
Year born: 1931 Year ordained: 1957 Assignments – Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Kaplan St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville St. Jules, Lafayette St. Michael the Archangel, Crowley St. Edward, Richard St. Leo IV, Roberts Cove St. Joseph, lota St. John the Baptist, Lyons Point St. Joseph, Milton Little Flower, Mobile, Alabama Status: retired, 1995; deceased, 1996
Deacons with credible accusations against them regarding sexual abuse of a minor or vulnerable adult
Breaux, Lester
Year born: 1920 Year ordained: 1977 Assignments – St Peter, Carencro Status: resigned, 1984; deceased, 1996
Broussard, Willis
Year born: 1927 Year ordained: 1977 Assignments – St John the Evangelist, Mermentau Status: resigned, 1990
Freyou, Leonard J.
Year born: 1926 Year ordained: 1977 Assignments – St Nicholas, Lydia Status: deceased, 2006
Hanemann, Louis
Year born: 1948 Year ordained: 1983A ssignments – St Genevieve, Lafayette Diocese of Raleigh, North Carolina Status: left, 1986; removed 2002
