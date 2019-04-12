Judge will not allow witness statements that allege Max Gruver was a habitual drinker, smoker

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Louisiana judge has ruled to not allow evidence from the defense team of Matthew Naquin, a former LSU student accused in the death of fraternity pledge Max Gruver, that alleges he was a habitual drunk and excessive marijuana user.
On Friday, April 12, the judge denied the defense team's motion to include statements from numerous witnesses recorded by LSU Campus Police, the District Attorney's Office, and LSU's Student Accountability Office that indicated Gruver drank alcohol and smoked marijuana excessively during the month before his death.
Naquin is currently facing a negligent homicide charge after Gruver died from alcohol poisoning following a hazing ritual.
Naquin’s defense team introduced statements from Gruver’s roommate, who said Max was “sober for maybe five” of the nights he lived on LSU’s campus. Another witness indicated that Gruver was “always the one to get most drunk.”
The judge doesn’t believe the witness statements provide enough proof that Gruver’s drinking and smoking habits were habitual or routine, citing Article 406. The statement will not be allowed as evidence.
The next hearing will be on May 13.
