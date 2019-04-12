I-10 East on the Bonnet Carre Spillway closed at US 51

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drivers planning to travel eastbound on the Bonnet Carre Spillway may want to find an alternate route.
Eastbound lanes on the Bonnet Carre Spillway are closed due to an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a dump truck.
The 18-wheeler was carrying fish and the crash caused the fish to spill out on to the roadway. This has caused both lanes to be shut down so that crews can clear the roadway.
Traffic is being diverted at US 51. Drivers are urged to take Airline Highway as an alternate route.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.