Guaranty Broadcasting lays off 3 radio personalities

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Several popular on-air radio personalities were terminated by Guaranty Broadcasting Friday as the Baton Rouge-based radio group shifts focus away from local non-sports radio talk shows.
Talk 107.3 FM personalities Bill Profita, Kevin Gallagher and Clarence Buggs all lost their jobs.
“I'd like to thank Guaranty Media for the opportunity to host a morning talk radio program for these past 5 years,” Gallagher posted on social media. “That came to an end this morning. No hard feelings. Another great opportunity awaits.”
Guaranty General Manager Gordy Rush called the move a “business decision.”
