FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday showers moving in over south Louisiana

Saturday morning opens with spotty showers and sunrise temperatures in the mid 60s around metro Baton Rouge. Rains will slowly increase in coverage through the day, becoming scattered by the mid to late afternoon hours. While there could be a few t-storms in the early- to mid-afternoon mix, we do not anticipate anything severe until later in the day. However, it appears likely that the NWS will be issuing weather watches for the WAFB region during the afternoon in preparation for the evening and late-night storms.