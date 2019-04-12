FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday showers moving in over south Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Doppler radar is showing a few showers over portions of South Louisiana this Friday evening but that action should come to an end later tonight.
Saturday morning opens with spotty showers and sunrise temperatures in the mid 60s around metro Baton Rouge. Rains will slowly increase in coverage through the day, becoming scattered by the mid to late afternoon hours. While there could be a few t-storms in the early- to mid-afternoon mix, we do not anticipate anything severe until later in the day. However, it appears likely that the NWS will be issuing weather watches for the WAFB region during the afternoon in preparation for the evening and late-night storms.
A significant severe weather event is on the horizon for Saturday evening into Saturday night. Most of the WAFB viewing area is already posted under a “Slight Risk“ (a 2-out-of-5 on the threat scale) for severe weather with northern portions of the WAFB area under “Enhanced Risk” (a 3-out-of-5. Damaging thunderstorm winds will be the predominate threat but we anticipate a couple of tornadoes in the viewing area through the evening and late night hours.
The one bit of good news is that the severe threat should be over soon after midnight for most of the WAFB region with the weather settling down across the entire region well before sunrise.
Highs on Saturday will reach the low 80°s before the big storms arrive. By contrast, once the storms and cold front move to the east, the air will become cooler with many neighborhoods struggling just to reach 70 degrees for Sunday afternoon.
The First Alert Forecast for Monday and Tuesday (April 15 & 16) is a dry one but the extended outlook calls for our next frontal system to roll in around mid week. Looking down the road a bit farther, the latest Storm Team extended outlook Easter weekend is a dry and mild one with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.
