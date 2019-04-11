18-wheeler spills lumber while swerving to avoid cargo spilled from another 18-wheeler

Crews are now working to pick up the spilled lumber. In order to do so, they had to shut down I-10 W. Traffic on I-10 W will be diverted onto I-110 N. Those needing to go over the bridge will have to get back on I-110 S and loop around. BRPD says they hope to have the interstate reopened around 9:30 p.m., but warn drivers it could be later.