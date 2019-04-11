18-wheeler spills lumber while swerving to avoid cargo spilled from another 18-wheeler

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A wreck involving two 18-wheelers caused I-110 S to be shut down for some time Wednesday evening.
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say some cargo began to fall out of one 18-wheeler, causing the 18-wheeler behind it to swerve to avoid hitting the cargo. When that 18-wheeler swerved, the lumber it was carrying began to fall off the trailer.
Crews are now working to pick up the spilled lumber. In order to do so, they had to shut down I-10 W. Traffic on I-10 W will be diverted onto I-110 N. Those needing to go over the bridge will have to get back on I-110 S and loop around. BRPD says they hope to have the interstate reopened around 9:30 p.m., but warn drivers it could be later.
I-110 S reopened around 8 p.m.
No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
