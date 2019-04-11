WANTED: Woman accused of throwing beer bottle at daiquiri store employee because the bar was closing

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department needs the public’s help locating a woman accused of hitting a daiquiri store employee in the face with a beer bottle after learning the bar was closing.
Parish Willis, 23, is described as a black female who is 5′ 3″ tall, weighing about 140 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She is wanted on an aggravated battery charge.
Police say in March, Willis was at a local daiquiri shop in Baton Rouge and became upset after finding out the bar was closing and alcohol sales had stopped. She then reportedly picked up a beer bottle and threw it at an employee, hitting her in the face. The employee was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Anyone with information on Willis’ whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or text CS225 plus a message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be submitted online anonymously at www.crimestoppersbr.com.
