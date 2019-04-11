Thelma Parker’s Shrimp Pie

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 6 servings
Comment: Thelma Parker, long-time cook at Madewood Plantation, is famous for her Shrimp Pie. Her original recipe calls for canned shrimp soup, but this variation of her dish is a more traditional method.
Ingredients:
2 pounds (70–90 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined
3 (9-inch) prepared pie shells
¼ pound butter
1 cup diced onions
1 cup diced celery
½ cup diced green bell peppers
½ cup diced red bell peppers
2 tbsps minced garlic
½ cup diced tomatoes
2 bay leaves
½ cup tomato sauce
1 cup flour
1½ quarts shellfish stock
Worcestershire sauce to taste
1 cup sliced green onions
½ cup chopped parsley
salt and cracked black pepper to taste
Louisiana hot sauce to taste
1 egg
½ cup milk
½ cup water
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F. If pie shells are frozen, allow them thaw at room temperature. Otherwise, leave in refrigerator until ready to use.
In a 1-gallon stockpot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, garlic, tomatoes, and bay leaves. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.
Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until blond roux is achieved.
Blend in shrimp and tomato sauce. Slowly add stock, a little at a time, until sauce consistency is achieved. Bring to a low boil then reduce to simmer. Cook 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add Worcestershire, green onions, and parsley. Cook 5 minutes then season with salt, pepper, and hot sauce. Remove from heat and allow to cool thoroughly. Remove and discard bay leaves.
Cut each pie shell in half. Place a generous portion of shrimp filling in center of each half.
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together egg, milk, and water. Paint edges of dough with egg wash. Fold dough over filling in a triangle shape. Use a fork to seal edges of pie. Pierce 2–3 holes in top of pies to allow steam to escape. Coat top of pies with egg wash then place on a baking sheet. Bake 20–25 minutes or until golden brown.
Shrimp pies may be made in advance and frozen. To reheat, place frozen pies in oven at 375°F for 1 hour.
