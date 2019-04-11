Tangipahoa sheriff warning people of car thief targeting unsuspecting gym-goers

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a car thief who is targeting unsuspecting gym patrons.
The sheriff’s office says someone is breaking into cars while people are at the gym and is taking belongings and one or two credit/debit cards. These incidents reportedly started happening April 2 when TPSO and the Hammond Police Department began receiving complaints from residents that their credit or debit cards were taken from their wallets and used to make unauthorized purchases.
During the investigation, it was discovered the suspect(s) primarily targets elderly men going to the gym early in the morning.
Investigators believe the woman in the photos below may be connected to the thefts.
Detectives were able to obtain surveillance footage from a Target in Harvey of the woman. Investigators believe she lives in Jefferson Parish on the Westbank.
Photos of the woman’s suspected vehicle are below.
Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers.
- 1-800-554-5245
- www.tangicrimestoppers.com - Click the P3 icon or Submit a Tip
- Facebook - Submit a Tip here.
- Download TPSO’s free P3 app for Apple or Android devices
