Suspect dead following armed robbery, shooting and lengthy chase

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The theft of a vehicle, a shooting and a lengthy chase culminated with the death of a suspect at the hands of law enforcement officers.
It happened Wednesday evening on the streets of Shreveport.
Now Caddo sheriff’s deputies, city police officers and state troopers are trying to sort out just what happened.
The series of events began to unfold when the man, whose identity has yet to be released, stole a truck at gunpoint about 4:30 p.m., Sheriff Steve Prator said.
About an hour later, authorities got a call to North Market Street about someone threatening to shoot himself and others.
The pursuit began after law officers concluded that the same person was involved in both incidents.
They deployed spikes to disable the vehicle and made other attempts to stop the fleeing suspect, then Police Chief Ben Raymond gave permission his officers clearance to shut the vehicle down.
The vehicle was forced to a stop just before 7 p.m. at Jewella Avenue at Greenwood Road.
At some point, the driver was shot.
Video of the encounter has surfaced on social media and could help investigators determine exactly how the chase came to its fatal conclusion.
Numerous gunshots can be heard.
KSLA News 12 is attempting verify who recorded and originally shared the video.
No officers, troopers or deputies were injured during the chase.
All three agencies stressed that this is still under investigation and will be worked as a joint effort between the three.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
