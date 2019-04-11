St. Amant woman arrested, charged with attempted murder

ST. AMANT, LA (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman from St. Amant on attempted murder charges, among others.
APSO says the Violent Crimes Unit arrested Cora-Lee Daenen, 25, on Thursday, April 11 on two counts of attempted second degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and disturbing the peace.
The sheriff’s office says on Thursday just after 2 a.m., deputies got a report of a shooting on Boe Peep Road in St. Amant. Deputies arrived at the house and learned a verbal altercation had occurred between Daenen and another female. Deputies say Daenen fired a single shot at a moving vehicle occupied by the other woman.
No one was injured in the incident.
Daenen was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. No bond has been set at this time. The investigation is ongoing. More arrests may be pending.
