New crisis center vital as suicide rate, mental illness rises in capital area

In March, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council gave the go-ahead for the Bridge Center to lead the charge and enter into a 10-year cooperative endeavor agreement with the parish to provide the services. The vote passed 7 to 2, but it did not come without an hour-long debate and a wide range of questions and criticism from council members and members of the public. Some of those who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting expressed concerns with the ongoing efforts, calling them less than transparent.