LSU softball hosts Kentucky for SEC series

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU softball team (34-8, 11-4 SEC) has a busy this weekend as the Tigers play host to Kentucky (25-15, 8-7 SEC) for a Friday through Sunday series.
The games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and the WatchESPN app with Hall of Famers Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard on the call. Live stats will be available through LSU and the game will air on 107.3 FM with Patrick Wright giving you the play-by-play.
This is one of the biggest weekends of the year for the team, LSU will wear their teal uniforms on Saturday and participate in the “Strikeout Ovarian Cancer” game. This game raises awareness for ovarian and other GYN cancers. Prior to the game on Saturday the Tigers will participate in the seventh annual Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Walk that begins and ends at Tiger Park.
“We are excited about the big weekend with our Strikeout Ovarian Cancer game and the walk earlier on Saturday. This is really close to my heart as my mom is a Ovarian Cancer survivor. It’s really important that we continue to spread awareness and honor these women and their fight,” head coach Beth Torina said.
The game on Sunday will be “Bark in the Park”. All dogs are welcome in Tiger Park. Tiger fans can bring their dogs and receive a $2 general admission ticket.
The No. 7/5 LSU team goes into the weekend on a three-game win streak after claiming their fifth-straight SEC series last weekend against Mississippi State and then defeating McNeese St., 4-0, on Tuesday.
“Kentucky is always well prepared. Their staff always has their team ready. They are intelligent and knowledgeable, so we will have to be prepared. Hopefully our offense can continue to attack like they have been,” head coach Beth Torina said.
The Tigers have won five-straight series and is 40-14 all-time against the Wildcats. Under head coach Beth Torina, the Tigers are 5-11. Last season LSU fell to the Wildcats twice. The last time LSU won a series against Kentucky was 2013 in Tiger Park.
Kentucky is coming into the weekend with a 25-15 overall record and an 8-7 record in the SEC. The Wildcats have won two out of their five SEC series, getting series win over South Carolina and Mississippi State. The Wildcats are coming off of a series loss to Ole Miss last weekend and a midweek win over Northern Kentucky.
The Tigers will then hit the road for the next two weekends, heading to Arkansas for a Thursday through Saturday three-game series. The Tigers will then return home on April 23 for their final midweek game of the year, taking on ULM.
