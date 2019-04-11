LSU freshman forward Emmitt Williams declares for the NBA Draft

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU freshman forward Emmitt Williams added his name Thursday to the list of Tiger players who are declaring for the NBA Draft.
Just as four of his teammates did, Williams announced his decision via Instagram.
Williams played in 34 games this season, starting eight times. He averaged 7.0 points per game and 5.4 rebounds per game. He finished the season with a total of 22 blocks.
The Fort Myers, FL, native had a career-high 15 points against Saint Mary’s.
