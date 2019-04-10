Louisiana game wardens cite 18 for illegally hunting turkeys

MINDEN, LA (KSLA) - Eighteen hunters, including one from Benton, are accused of violating Louisiana’s laws governing turkey hunting.
State game wardens issued 23 citations Saturday and Sunday, which was opening weekend.
Sixteen of the hunters were cited for hunting over a baited field.
"People were placing bait on the ground or on the feeder to attract turkeys, " game warden Ryan Brasher said.
“Hunting a turkey should take some kind of skill.”
Hunters are not allowed to place, expose, deposit or scatter corn, wheat or other grain, salt or other feed to lure turkeys to their hunting areas.
Baiting the birds not only hurts the turkey population but also ruins the season for other hunters, Brasher said.
Those cited are:
- Billy J. Bass, 72, of Jonesville, on one count of hunting turkey over a baited area in Catahoula Parish;
- Michael A. Buccola, of Ponchatoula, on one count of hunting turkey over a baited area in St. Helena Parish;
- Dwight D. Busby, 61, of Lake Charles, on one count of hunting turkey over a baited area in Beauregard Parish;
- Charles J. Fairchild Jr., 68, of Gonzales, on one count of hunting turkey over a baited area in West Feliciana Parish;
- Thomas J. Freeman, 44, of West Monroe, on one count of hunting turkey over a baited area in Caldwell Parish;
- Trevor J. Freeman, 17, of West Monroe, on one count each of hunting turkey over a baited area and hunting turkey without a turkey hunting license in Caldwell Parish;
- Cecil D. Gorman, 54, of West Monroe, on one count of hunting turkey over a baited area in Ouachita Parish;
- Whitney C. Green, 33, of Benton, on one count each of hunting turkey over a baited area, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and failing to comply with turkey tagging regulations in Bossier Parish;
- Harry M. Herman, 65, of Harrisonburg, on one count of hunting turkey over a baited area in Catahoula Parish;
- Richard Hurst, 54, of Clinton, on one count of hunting turkey over a baited area in East Feliciana Parish;
- Richard Hurst Jr., 17, of Clinton, on one count of hunting turkey over a baited area in East Feliciana Parish;
- John Keyes, 72, of St. Joseph, on one count of hunting turkey over a baited area in West Feliciana Parish;
- Ryan Lemonte, 34, of Slaughter, on one count each of hunting turkey over a baited area and hunting with an unplugged gun in West Feliciana Parish;
- Garland Meredith, 69, of Eros, on one count of hunting turkey over a baited area in Caldwell Parish;
- Jerry J. Poche, 70, of Ama, on one count of hunting turkey over a baited area in St. Helena Parish;
- Karson Randle, 19, of Minden, on one count each of taking over the limit of turkey and failing to comply with turkey tagging regulations in Webster Parish;
- Henry Robin Jr., 55, of Homer, on one count of hunting turkey over a baited area in Claiborne Parish; and,
- Jacob White, 24, of Minden, on one count of failing to comply with turkey tagging regulations in Webster Parish.
The penalty for hunting turkeys over a baited area, hunting with an unplugged gun and taking over the limit of turkeys is a $250-$500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.
Failing to comply with Louisiana’s turkey tagging regulations carries a jail term of up to 60 days and a fine of $100-$350.
Not possessing a basic hunting license, a big game license or a wild turkey license carries a penalty of a $50 fine and 15 days in jail.
Laws governing turkey hunting season in Louisiana:
- Require that you have the appropriate license;
- Prohibit you from taking turkey hens;
- Outlaw the use of dogs, baiting, electronic calling devices and live decoys; and,
- Limit your take to one turkey per day and two per season.
Arkansas also limits hunters to two turkeys per season.
Texas allows hunters to kill four turkeys per season.
