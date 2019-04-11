Livonia man arrested on 500 counts of child pornography

LIVONIA, LA (WAFB) - Multiple law enforcement sources tell the 9News Investigators that a Livonia man was arrested following an investigation involving child pornography.
Brian Lemoine, 37, was arrested on the morning of Thursday April 11, on 500 counts of pornography involving juveniles.
It comes after a joint investigation by numerous agencies including the FBI, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, Livonia PD and the Pointe Coupee and East Baton Rouge sheriffs offices.
The FBI is the lead on the investigation and the agency is expected to release more details surrounding Lemoine’s arrest.
A bond has yet to be set for Lemoine.
Multiple sources tell the 9News Investigators additional charges could be pending.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.