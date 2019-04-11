Livonia man arrested on 500 counts of child pornography

FBI and Homeland Security among law enforcement agencies involved with case

Livonia man arrested on 500 counts of child pornography
Brian Lemoine, 37, of Livonia was arrested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies on 500 counts of child pornography on April 11, 2019.
By Kiran Chawla | April 11, 2019 at 2:51 PM CDT - Updated April 11 at 2:51 PM

LIVONIA, LA (WAFB) - Multiple law enforcement sources tell the 9News Investigators that a Livonia man was arrested following an investigation involving child pornography.

Brian Lemoine, 37, was arrested on the morning of Thursday April 11, on 500 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

It comes after a joint investigation by numerous agencies including the FBI, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, Livonia PD and the Pointe Coupee and East Baton Rouge sheriffs offices.

The FBI is the lead on the investigation and the agency is expected to release more details surrounding Lemoine’s arrest.

A bond has yet to be set for Lemoine.

Multiple sources tell the 9News Investigators additional charges could be pending.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.