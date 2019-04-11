LAOSFM to update public on investigation into church fires in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, LA (WAFB) -
UPDATE - APRIL 10
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) has announced they’ll be holding a press conference Thursday, April 11 to update the public on the investigation into three church fires in St. Landry Parish.
The conference will be held at 10 a.m. LAOSFM says Governor John Bel Edwards will be in attendance.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) is working to determine the cause of three church fires in St. Landry Parish.
On Tuesday, March 26, the historic St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre burned to the ground.
A second church fire within St. Landry Parish happened a week later, on Tuesday, April 2, at the Greater Union Baptist Church.
On Thursday, April 4, Fire District #3 responded to a fire at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Highway 182 in Opelousas.
The church’s pastor told KATC the front of the church is the only portion still standing. There are plans to rebuild.
Governor John Bel Edwards has released a statement about these fires, and another church fire in Caddo Parish.
The ACLU of Louisiana has also released a statement on the fires:
"This string of suspicious church fires, including three in St. Landry Parish alone, is deeply disturbing and a reminder of the violence that people of color continue to face across the South. Black churches have long been targets of racial terrorism, and recent years have seen a steady rise in white supremacist violence. While the investigation into the cause of the fires continues, it’s on all of us to speak out against hate and intolerance and stand in solidarity with the communities affected by these tragedies.”
Officials have not determined the cause of the fires, and have not said if they are related or intentional.
LAOSFM is asking the public for any information about these cases. The ATF and FBI are also assisting in the investigation, as well as St. Landry Fire District #2 and #3. Investigators say they have identified suspicious elements in each case.
“There is clearly something happening in this community,” said State Fire Marshal Butch Browning. “That’s why it’s imperative that the citizens of this community be part of our effort to figure out what it is.”
Anyone with information should call LAOSFM’s Arson Hotline at 1-800-256-5452 or submit a tip online here.
