LAOSFM to update public on investigation into church fires in St. Landry Parish

Governor says churches are ‘sacred, central parts of our communities’

Fire (generic image) (HNN)
By Mykal Vincent | April 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM CDT - Updated April 10 at 8:06 PM

ST. LANDRY PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

UPDATE - APRIL 10

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) has announced they’ll be holding a press conference Thursday, April 11 to update the public on the investigation into three church fires in St. Landry Parish.

The conference will be held at 10 a.m. LAOSFM says Governor John Bel Edwards will be in attendance.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) is working to determine the cause of three church fires in St. Landry Parish.

On Tuesday, March 26, the historic St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre burned to the ground.

A second church fire within St. Landry Parish happened a week later, on Tuesday, April 2, at the Greater Union Baptist Church.

On Thursday, April 4, Fire District #3 responded to a fire at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Highway 182 in Opelousas.

The church’s pastor told KATC the front of the church is the only portion still standing. There are plans to rebuild.

Governor John Bel Edwards has released a statement about these fires, and another church fire in Caddo Parish.

“Our churches are sacred, central parts of our communities and everyone should feel safe in their place of worship. We do not know the cause of these fires in St. Landry and Caddo parishes, but my heart goes out to each of the congregations and all of those who call these churches home. I have directed the State Fire Marshal to work with local law enforcement to aggressively investigate the cause of these fires. If you have any information that may help determine who or what caused these blazes, you may submit tips anonymously by calling the Arson Hotline at 1-800-256-5452. In times like these, it is important for us to remember the words from John 15:12: ‘My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you.’ I’m asking the people of Louisiana to follow this teaching and join their prayers to mine as we love and support these congregations.”
Governor John Bel Edwards

The ACLU of Louisiana has also released a statement on the fires:

"This string of suspicious church fires, including three in St. Landry Parish alone, is deeply disturbing and a reminder of the violence that people of color continue to face across the South. Black churches have long been targets of racial terrorism, and recent years have seen a steady rise in white supremacist violence. While the investigation into the cause of the fires continues, it’s on all of us to speak out against hate and intolerance and stand in solidarity with the communities affected by these tragedies.”

Officials have not determined the cause of the fires, and have not said if they are related or intentional.

LAOSFM is asking the public for any information about these cases. The ATF and FBI are also assisting in the investigation, as well as St. Landry Fire District #2 and #3. Investigators say they have identified suspicious elements in each case.

“There is clearly something happening in this community,” said State Fire Marshal Butch Browning. “That’s why it’s imperative that the citizens of this community be part of our effort to figure out what it is.”

Anyone with information should call LAOSFM’s Arson Hotline at 1-800-256-5452 or submit a tip online here.

