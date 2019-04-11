Kids in EBR Head Start program enjoy annual Easter egg hunt at Governor’s Mansion

April 11, 2019

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Hundreds of students enjoyed some time out of the classroom Thursday, April 11 for a little Easter egg hunt at the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion.

In addition to searching for eggs, they also got to meet the Easter Bunny, enjoy a train ride, pet some real bunnies, and even let out some extra energy in a bounce house.

“What a beautiful day, a sunshining day with a little breeze, perfect here in Baton Rouge. We are honored to have our East Baton Rouge Head Start program here this morning: four hundred and fifty children, plus their teachers. It’s just been a great start," said Louisiana First Lady Donna Edwards.

The Easter egg hunt at the mansion is a tradition that’s been going on for more than two decades.

