‘K’ for kidnapping: State Department flags 35 countries with new safety indicator

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Travel advisories now bear a "K" indicating high-threat countries where US citizens are at greater risk of kidnapping and hostage-taking by criminal and terrorist actors around the world.
So far, the U.S. Department of State announced advisories for 35 countries have already been updated with the new indicator. Those countries include:
- Afghanistan
- Algeria
- Angola
- Bangladesh
- Burkina Faso
- Cameroon
- Central African Republic
- Colombia
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Ethiopia
- Haiti
- Iran
- Iraq
- Kenya
- Lebanon
- Libya
- Malaysia
- Mali
- Mexico
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Pakistan
- Papua New Guinea
- Philippines
- Russian Federation
- Somalia
- South Sudan
- Sudan
- Syria
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Turkey
- Uganda
- Ukraine (in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine)
- Venezuela
- Yemen
In a statement issued Tuesday, April 9 announcing the new indicator, the State Department said it has “no greater responsibility than the safety and welfare of Americans overseas.”
Travel advisories issued by the State Department offer advice based on several risk indicators such as crime, terrorism, civil unrest, natural disasters, health, etc.
Travelers are encouraged to check advisories by clicking the link here.
