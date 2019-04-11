Former LSU basketball player Rick Wolfert passes away

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Former LSU basketball player Frederick “Rick” Eugene Wolfert, passed away Tuesday, April 9. He was 64 years old.
Wolfert played for Dale Brown in the mid-1970s. He was born on Aug. 3, 1954 in St. Louis, MO. He died in Greensboro, GA.
LSU reported Wolfert is one of the few father-son combinations who have both played basketball for the Tigers. His son, Paul, played for LSU under John Brady from 2002-2005.
Wolfert lettered for LSU in 1972-73 and 1974-75.
After graduating from LSU in 1976, Wolfert had a long and successful career in commercial finance.
According to LSU, a celebration of his life will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Lake Oconee Church in Greensboro, GA. Wolfert will be buried in Baton Rouge at Resthaven Gardens on April 20.
