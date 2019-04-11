FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight to enhanced risk of severe weather Saturday evening, overnight

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Thursday was another nice spring day, but changes begin Friday, with some stormy weather still in the picture for the coming weekend.
Clouds will be on the increase overnight. By Friday morning’s daybreak, we could have a few showers in the WAFB area. It will be a muggy start to Friday as well, with sunrise temperatures in the mid 60s and we could see a patch or two of light fog in the region.
The Storm Team forecast includes scattered off and on showers Friday, and they could come with a couple of rumbles of thunder by the afternoon. Set rain chances for the day at 40 percent, with a daytime high in the low 80s. Given the forecast, Friday evening’s Live After Five in downtown Baton Rouge may require some “dancing around the raindrops.”
But the weekend weather remains the top weather story, with a slight to enhanced risk for severe storms for the entire WAFB area. Our Saturday forecast is mostly dry through the early to mid-afternoon, but regional rain chances will quickly increase into the evening and overnight. The main severe weather threat will be during the overnight hours, with all modes of severe weather on the table: damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and pockets of large hail.
The good news is the cold front associated with the active weather will advance steadily eastward late Saturday and early Sunday. The Storm Team has the threat exiting the WAFB area by or before dawn Sunday, with skies clearing through the morning and midday.
After a high in the low 80s Saturday before the rains arrive, Sunday will be noticeably cooler, with highs struggling to reach 70° for many WAFB neighborhoods.
Expect a sunny Monday with temperatures in the 70s and partly cloudy Tuesday as we return to the low 80s. The area’s next rainmaker arrives at mid-week, delivering another opportunity for active weather ahead of an advancing cold front. With a little luck, however, that should set us up for a dry Friday through Sunday of next week (April 19 through 21).
