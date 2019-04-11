EPA, LDEQ removing dozens of chemical drums after spill Monday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Choctaw Drive near Kincaid Avenue remains blocked after a chemical spill Monday, April 8.
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) says it responded to complaints of a foul odor coming from a property in the area after drums containing an unknown reddish substance spilled while they were being moved.
The spill has since been cleaned up, however, nearly 120 drums were located on the property and are still being moved.
Around noon on Thursday, April 11, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) took over to assist with sampling the substance so crews can better determine how to remove it.
Sampling will take around five to ten days.
A hazmat team from the Baton Rouge Police Department is remaining on scene to conduct air quality monitoring as a precaution.
There is no expected impact to the public outside of street blockages.
