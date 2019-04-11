ON DECK: No. 8 LSU travels to Missouri for weekend series

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU is back on the road this weekend looking for another SEC series victory against the Missouri Tigers.
The No. 8 Tigers (23-11, 8-4 SEC) have won their last two conference series against Mississippi State and Texas A&M and are tied for first in the SEC West.
RELATED STORIES:
The Missouri Tigers (23-11-1, 5-6-1 SEC) have won six of their last seven games, including two out of three against SEC East rival Kentucky last weekend.
Mizzou averages 6.6 runs per game and is hitting .263 as a team, along with 49 doubles, five triples, and 23 home runs.
Missouri’s Leading Hitters:
- Chris Cornelius: .338 batting average, 6 doubles, 5 home run, and 32 RBI
- Peter Zimmerman: .313 batting average, 5 doubles, 4 home runs, and 19 RBI
- Josh Holt Jr: .303 batting average, 4 doubles, 1 home run, and 11 RBI
- Mark Vierling: .296 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 triple, and 19 RBI
LSU is scoring 6.8 runs per game and is batting .272 as a team with 52 doubles, four triples and 30 home runs.
LSU’s Top Hitters:
- Zach Watson: .356 batting average, 13 doubles, 3 home runs, and 24 RBI
- Josh Smith: .347 batting average, 8 doubles, 5 home runs, and 19 RBI
- Chris Reid: .309 batting average, 7 doubles, 1 home run, and 22 RBI
- Daniel Cabrera: .309 batting average, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs, and 28 RBI
- Antoine Duplantis: .293 batting average, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 7 home runs, and 34 RBI
Pitching Matchups:
Game 1
- LSU: Zack Hess (2-2, 3.71 ERA, 43.2 IP, 21 BB, 44 SO) vs Mizzou: Jacob Cantleberry (3-2, 2.62 ERA, 44.2 IP, 17 BB 61 SO)
Game 2:
- LSU: Cole Henry (3-1, 3.55 ERA, 38.0 IP, 10 BB, 43 SO) vs Mizzou: TJ Sikkema (3-2, 1.27 ERA, 49.2 IP, 15 BB, 54 SO)
Game 3:
- LSU: Eric Walker (2-2, 4.86 ERA, 33.1 IP, 13 BB, 25 SO) vs Mizzou: TBA
Rankings:
- LSU: Collegiate Baseball 8, Perfect Game 8, D1 Baseball 9, Baseball America 12
- Missouri: Not ranked
Series Record:
- LSU leads the series 14-1
LSU - Missouri first pitch and television:
- Friday: at Missouri, 6:30 p.m. (SECN+)
- Saturday: at Missouri, 5 p.m. (SECN+)
- Sunday: at Missouri, 12 p.m. (SEC Network)
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.