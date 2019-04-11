Baton Rouge Blues Foundation presents 25th Annual Blues Fest

Information provided by the Baton Rouge Blues Festival
The Baton Rouge Blues Foundation proudly brings the 25th annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival to downtown Baton Rouge Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, April, 14, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., located in and around Repentance Park and Galvez Plaza.
The free-to-the-public, family-friendly festival will feature internationally-recognized performers and local blues legends alike, including:
- Mavis Staples
- Kenny Neal, Lil Ray Neal and Tyree Neal
- Henry Gray with special guests Bob Corritore and others
- William Bell
- Deacon John Moore
- John “Papa” Gros
- Jonathon "Boogie" Long
- Warren Storm & Willie Tee & The Band Cypress with Special Guests
- Chris Leblanc Band with a Tribute to Lazy Lester
- Quiana Lynell
- Greyhounds
- Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor
- Cedric Burnside
- Little Freddie King
- Sam Hogan
- Smokehouse Porter & Miss Mamie
- Chicago Al & the Backburners
- Harvey Knox & The Soul Spectrum Band
- Darcy Malone & the Tangle
- Cedric Watson
- Levee Road Revue
- Killer Whale
- Lane Mack
- Hogy & the Healers
- The Excelleauxs
- Zion Harmonizers
- Elder Timothy Britten & Shabach
- Arthur Gremillion & Friends Community Choir
- DeAndre Tate & Company
- April "Sexy Red" Jackson
- OMT
16 of this year's performers have previously appeared at the festival, including Kenny Neal, Lil Ray Neal, Tyree Neal, Henry Gray, Jonathon "Boogie" Long, Chris Leblanc Band, Quiana Lynell, Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor, Lil Freddie King, Sam Hogan, Smokehouse Porter & Miss Mamie, Chicago Al & the Backburners, Harvey Knox & The Soul Spectrum Band, Darcy Malone & the Tangle, Levee Road Revue, The Excelleauxs and OMT. This will be Henry Gray’s 21st appearance at the festival.
In honor of the festival’s 25th anniversary, the Baton Rouge Blues Foundation is releasing a special commemorative pin. By purchasing this pin, attendees have an opportunity to invest in the future of the Baton Rouge Blues Festival and the swamp blues legacy. Pins will be available for purchase through the festival for a $10 donation.
In addition to celebrating the 25th anniversary, the festival will also be celebrating the legacy of Leslie ‘Lazy Lester’ Johnson who passed away on August 22, 2018. Lazy Lester was a staple at Blues Fest, sharing the stage with fellow performers and acting as the festival ambassador in recent years. Several performers will cover Lazy Lester’s songs during their sets throughout the weekend, as well as a full tribute to the swamp blues legend from the Chris Leblanc Band. Additionally, the 2019 commemorative poster, designed by Baton Rouge-based photographer Jordan Hefler, will honor Lazy Lester.
A Spotify playlist of the featured performers is available here.
While the festival is still free to the general public, we offer an All-Weekend Experience Pass for those who want a little lagniappe. Passes are on sale now here.
The All-Weekend Experience Pass is $200. Each pass includes complimentary food and beverages, private bars and bathrooms, exclusive areas to mingle, dance, or sit and watch the festivities at both the Swamp Blues Stage and LA 1 Stage, and much more. Volunteer sign-ups for both days are now open as well.