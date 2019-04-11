Baton Rouge Blues Foundation presents 25th Annual Blues Fest

In addition to celebrating the 25th anniversary, the festival will also be celebrating the legacy of Leslie ‘Lazy Lester’ Johnson who passed away on August 22, 2018. Lazy Lester was a staple at Blues Fest, sharing the stage with fellow performers and acting as the festival ambassador in recent years. Several performers will cover Lazy Lester’s songs during their sets throughout the weekend, as well as a full tribute to the swamp blues legend from the Chris Leblanc Band. Additionally, the 2019 commemorative poster, designed by Baton Rouge-based photographer Jordan Hefler, will honor Lazy Lester.