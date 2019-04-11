Babysitting course at BRG encourages aspiring babysitters to ‘BSAFE’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) is bringing a BSAFE babysitting course to its Mid City and Bluebonnet campuses. The course aims to give kids ages 12 and up the skills to be a safe and successful babysitter.
The one-day course includes First Aid and CPR certification, as well as home safety skills and childcare basics for all age groups. The course is taught by Tricia Poche, RN, and Kimberly Clark, NP, and will also provide some tips on how to start a successful babysitting business.
BRG says the national average for babysitting services is about $14 per hour, which is an increase of 26 percent since 2010. Two-thirds of parents are willing to pay more for a sitter with safety training, according to Care.com’s Annual Babysitter Survey.
“It’s true that in the world of smartphones and Netflix, babysitting isn’t what it used to be, but the core values of babysitting are the same: keeping kids safe and happy. Learning those life and safety skills should be the first step for those interested in babysitting,” Poche said.
BRG says the first BSAFE course will be held April 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bluebonnet campus. Click here for a full list of course dates and locations. The fee for the course is $65. There is a discount for BRG employees.
For more information, call 225-439-3388.
