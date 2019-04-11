Apex Collegiate Academy Charter to close after 2018-19 school year; 173 students displaced

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Students attending Apex Collegiate Academy will be displaced after the 2018-19 school year. School officials announced Wednesday, April 10 it will permanently close.
The school first opened its doors in August of 2016. A majority of the students who attend are 6-8 graders residing in East Baton Rouge Parish.
“The school established the lofty and admirable goal of placing 100% of scholars on or above grade level by the 8th grade. Unfortunately, the school is not on track to reach this goal which would make it an A rated school under Louisiana’s accountability system. While 60% of the school’s initial scholars were at least one grade below level, the school committed to reaching their stated goal,” read an announcement about the closure.
School leaders will work with families to place them in new schools going into next school year.
