Woman running across the country for Wreaths Across America program

Cathy Powers lost her son in 2013 in a tragic accident in Japan. To numb her pain, she says she turned to food. She started running for veterans and has since lost 140 lbs. This year, Powers decided she wanted to meet veterans in all 50 states. On Tuesday, April 9, she ran with Happy’s Running Club, and shared her inspirational story. She plans to go 1,000 miles, ending up at Arlington National Cemetery, where her son is buried. It was there where the Wreaths Across America program changed her life.