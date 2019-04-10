Woman running across the country for Wreaths Across America program

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Wreaths Across America program passes through Louisiana every December, but Tuesday night was a first. A Gold Star Mother is running across the country to raise money for those wreaths.
Cathy Powers lost her son in 2013 in a tragic accident in Japan. To numb her pain, she says she turned to food. She started running for veterans and has since lost 140 lbs. This year, Powers decided she wanted to meet veterans in all 50 states. On Tuesday, April 9, she ran with Happy’s Running Club, and shared her inspirational story. She plans to go 1,000 miles, ending up at Arlington National Cemetery, where her son is buried. It was there where the Wreaths Across America program changed her life.
“At first I thought it was a Christmas decoration, a wreath, but it’s not. They go out, they read the name, they say their names out loud, and then they gently lay the wreath and they think about it, and that just caused some healing in my heart, and I want to spread that to others,” Powers said.
Powers ended her run Tuesday night by lying a wreath at the eternal flame outside the USS Kidd. She’s run 284 miles so far, so she’s about a third of the way through her journey. You can follow her journey on her Facebook page, Running Fir Wreaths.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.