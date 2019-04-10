Teen turns himself in after shooting death of another teen; second suspect still wanted

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
UPDATE - APRIL 9
Thaddeus Abduel Harrison, 19, was arrested Monday, April 8 after allegedly shooting and killing Mikeith Johnson, 17. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Harrison turned himself in to police at the 4th District Precinct.
Harrison has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second degree murder.
Police are still trying to find a second suspect who they say was involved in the shooting. The suspect was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie and blue sweatpants. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a fatal shooting Wednesday, Mar. 27.
BRPD officials say it happened in the 3100 block of Addison Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim has been identified as Mikeith Johnson, 17, who died on the scene.
Police are now trying to identify someone who is believed to have information about the shooting.
Anyone with info should call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
