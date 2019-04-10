SU’s win over No. 8 LSU named ‘Upset of the Day’ by NCAA

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - For the first time in school history, the SU Jaguars defeated the LSU Tigers at home in what the NCAA called the “Upset of the Day," Tuesday, April 9.
The Jags were impressive on the mound and at the plate in their 7-2 toppling of the Tigers.
In a tweet sent out Wednesday morning, the NCAA and D1Baseball.com dubbed the Jags’ victory the “Upset of the Day.”
“Crazy things can happen in college baseball on Tuesday nights, and that was the case in Baton Rouge,” the story reads.
Southern pitcher Eli Finney only allowed one hit and one run through seven innings of work. He had seven strikeouts and walked three batters. He earned the win and improved to 2-2 on the season.
LSU only had two hits in the game. Southern had 10, including two doubles.
Southern will attempt to put this historic win on the back-burner in less than 24 hours when they host New Orleans Wednesday night at Lee-Hines Field at 6 p.m.
The Tigers will return to action Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT in Game 1 of the a three-game series at Missouri.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.