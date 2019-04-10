Slidell student arrested for sticking camera under teacher’s skirt

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A high school student in Slidell was arrested Tuesday (April 9) after allegedly placing a camera underneath a teacher’s skirt and sending the video through social media.
The teacher was busy helping another student when the images were taken, police said. She learned about the video later that day.
When the victim was made aware of the video, a complaint was filed with Slidell Police.
Investigators said John A. Zeringue, III, 18 was the person responsible for taking the video.
Zeringue later admitted to the incident and was arrested for felony video voyeurism.
