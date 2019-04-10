Slidell parents arrested after infant dies at their home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Deputies arrested two Slidell-area parents after an infant died at their home.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the death of a three-month-old boy who was found unresponsive in the couple’s home on Monday (April 8).
The child was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Kevin Scott, 18 and Samantha Hotard, 18, both of Slidell were booked into St. Tammany Parish jail on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
The death investigation is ongoing, and deputies are not releasing any other details at this time.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.