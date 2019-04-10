Slidell parents arrested after infant dies at their home

Slidell parents arrested after infant dies at their home
Kevin Scott, 19, and Samantha Hotard, 18, were both arrested on charges of cruelty to a juvenile.
By Chris Finch | April 10, 2019 at 9:28 AM CDT - Updated April 10 at 11:32 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Deputies arrested two Slidell-area parents after an infant died at their home.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the death of a three-month-old boy who was found unresponsive in the couple’s home on Monday (April 8).

The child was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kevin Scott, 18 and Samantha Hotard, 18, both of Slidell were booked into St. Tammany Parish jail on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

The death investigation is ongoing, and deputies are not releasing any other details at this time.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.