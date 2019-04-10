Repairs to Intracoastal Bridge to be completed a month early

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - All joint repair work on the Intracoastal Bridge is scheduled to be completed in two weeks, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Work on the northbound side is scheduled to be completed by this weekend, weather permitting. Once complete, all metal plates in the roadway on the northbound bridge will be removed.
Work on the southbound side is anticipated to take two weeks to complete, weather permitting.
DOTD says drivers can expect nighttime lane closures. Daytime lane closures will be restricted to Sundays.
Louisiana State Police will control a temporary traffic signal on LA 1 southbound to give traffic exiting I-10 west the right of way.
The repairs, expected to be completed by the end of April, will finish approximately a month earlier than anticipated.
Emergency repairs to fix a steel girder damaged by a dump truck were completed at the end of March.
No lane closures will take place over the Easter weekend.
