Opelousas man accused of stabbing his mother to death during argument

Areceneaux was taken to a local hospital for treatment from lacerations on his hands. After being treated, he was taken to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Complex for questioning. After being read his rights, Arceneaux reportedly told detectives he and his mother had been arguing and that he was armed with a knife. He says his mother tried to grab the knife from him and unintentionally cut his hands. Arceneaux says he then grabbed the knife and stabbed his mother multiple times.