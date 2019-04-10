Opelousas man accused of stabbing his mother to death during argument

OPELOUSAS, LA (WAFB) - A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Opelousas after allegedly stabbing and killing his mother during an argument.
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, April 9, detectives with their office arrested Cody James Arceneaux, 28, in connection with the death of his mother. They say they received a 911 call from a woman saying someone was dead at a home on Ranch Road. Deputies arrived and reportedly found Arceneaux curled up on the floor folding his hand in a bloody towel.
Arceneaux reportedly told deputies his mother had tried to stab him and he stabbed her. Deputies report finding a large kitchen knife covered in blood. They also observed Vickie Granger’s body on the kitchen floor. There were multiple stab wounds and lacerations on her body. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Areceneaux was taken to a local hospital for treatment from lacerations on his hands. After being treated, he was taken to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Complex for questioning. After being read his rights, Arceneaux reportedly told detectives he and his mother had been arguing and that he was armed with a knife. He says his mother tried to grab the knife from him and unintentionally cut his hands. Arceneaux says he then grabbed the knife and stabbed his mother multiple times.
Arceneaux is charged with second degree murder. No bond has been set at this time.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.