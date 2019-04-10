No. 7 LSU softball shuts out McNeese St. in midweek game

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 7 LSU shut out McNeese State Tuesday evening at Tiger Park.
The Tigers beat the Cowgirls, 4-0. LSU improved to 34-8 overall. McNeese dropped to 20-22.
Maribeth Gorsuch commanded the circle, allowing just three hits. She struck out three batters and walked only one. She is 10-0 on the season.
LSU scored its first run in the bottom of the second inning. A single to right field by Sydney Bourg sent Michaela Schlattman home for the 1-0 lead.
In the third inning, Aliyah Andrews scored off a single by Amanda Sanchez. Later in the inning, Schlattman reached base on a fielder’s choice to shortstop that plated Amanda Doyle for the 3-0 lead.
With no outs in the bottom of the fourth, Sanchez grounded into a double play to the second baseman, but Bourg reached home for the 4-0 lead.
No. 7 LSU hosts No. 23 Kentucky for a weekend series starting Friday at 6 p.m.
