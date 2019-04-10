Man wanted in Texas homicide arrested in Louisiana

ST. MARTINVILLE, LA (WAFB) - A man wanted for killing his wife and two young children in Texas was arrested in Louisiana, according the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday evening, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office received an request from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in Texas to help the agency find a homicide suspect.
The suspect, identified as Quang Do, 37, fled Fort Bend County after killing his wife, Jenihonganh Thuy Nguyen, according to authorities. Do also fled with his two young children.
Deputies believed Do fled to the St. Martin Parish area.
St. Martin Parish deputies found Do Wednesday morning at a home in the 1000 block of Madeline Boulevard in Cecilia.
Do was arrested and the children were found safe in the home.
Do was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on one count of first degree murder and will be extradited at a later date by authorities with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
