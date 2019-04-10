Man sentenced to 32 years in prison could face more time if unrelated manslaughter case moves forward

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Joshual Hilton was sentenced to 32 years in federal prison for drug and gun charges after leading police on a high speed chase back in September of 2016. He could face even more time behind bars for a separate police chase in which he’s accused of running over Sammy Lee, 12, in May of 2017 on Old Hammond Highway. It’s now up to East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore to decide whether to move forward with the manslaughter charges against him.