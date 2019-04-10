Man sentenced to 32 years in prison could face more time if unrelated manslaughter case moves forward

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Joshual Hilton was sentenced to 32 years in federal prison for drug and gun charges after leading police on a high speed chase back in September of 2016. He could face even more time behind bars for a separate police chase in which he’s accused of running over Sammy Lee, 12, in May of 2017 on Old Hammond Highway. It’s now up to East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore to decide whether to move forward with the manslaughter charges against him.
Michelle Terrance, the mother of the child who was killed during that chase, says every day for her is a struggle.
"Just to get up every day knowing that your child isn't there is hard," she said. "I never know when he's getting charged, when it's going to court. I'm unaware of anything dealing with this young man."
Terrance tells WAFB the hardest part of the whole ordeal is not facing her son’s death, but knowing the man accused of killing him still has not answered for the crime.
"I went to that spot the other day and I cried like a baby… I really did," Terrance added.
Moore says his office has not yet moved ahead with the manslaughter case against Hilton because they were waiting to see how those unrelated drug charges would play out in federal court. Now, he says talking with the victim’s mother in the case will be key as they decide how to move forward.
“We have a victim and a family that's hurting from the death of a young man," said Moore. “Whether we do that, it’s still up in the air.”
Based on Hilton’s lengthy criminal past, Moore tells WAFB his office could also go after the 34-year-old as a habitual offender.
“This is at least his fourth felony conviction,” said Moore. “If he’s convicted of manslaughter, the state judge could add whatever time he would get on manslaughter, zero to 40 years, to be served in addition to that 32-year sentence.”
Terrance says, of course, she wants justice to be served, but more than that, she just hopes for the chance to face her son’s accused killer simply to let him know he is forgiven.
"I have never really looked at numbers to be honest,” said Terrance. “I can’t get my son back and I forgave him when it happened. That’s just how I am, you know, it’s just something I always wanted to do so I can move forward.”
Terrance says it will bring her closure that will make it somewhat possible for her to live without her little boy.
“I’ll never get over it though, because just to get up and move forward with your life and to get up knowing that you don’t have your child there, it hurts really, really bad,” she added.
Moore says there’s no timeline on how soon he’ll have an answer on when they may move forward with a manslaughter case. If the case moves ahead, he says it will likely go before a grand jury. Hilton could also face additional drug charges as well as a charge for the attempted murder of a police officer.
